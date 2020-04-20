David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Takes $2.27 Million Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.65. 292,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,239. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average is $100.40.

