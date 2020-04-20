David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Takes $2.77 Million Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares accounts for about 3.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 0.39% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TZA. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 32,513 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TZA traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.13. 11,944,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,627. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $118.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

