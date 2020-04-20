DECOIN (DTEP) Market Cap Hits $1.92 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 152.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $5,715.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00001058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000554 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,494,529 coins and its circulating supply is 26,312,679 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

