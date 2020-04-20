DeviantCoin (DEV) Price Tops $0.0113

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. DeviantCoin has a total market cap of $300,261.27 and approximately $1,670.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeviantCoin

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 26,495,810 coins and its circulating supply is 26,495,710 coins. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

