Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of DIOD traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. 392,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,860. Diodes has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $1,603,460.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,530.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock worth $2,000,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Diodes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

