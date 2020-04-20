Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Wedbush

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,660. Docusign has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $105.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $701,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,788 shares in the company, valued at $40,826,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,005 shares of company stock worth $61,225,487 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 500.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

