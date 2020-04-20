Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Acquired by Lucas Capital Management

Lucas Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Dorchester Minerals worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 185,803 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 192,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 325,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DMLP. BidaskClub cut Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ DMLP traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $10.33. 213,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. Dorchester Minerals LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $358.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 66.96%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $33,415.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 62,627 shares of company stock worth $882,958 in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.