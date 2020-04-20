Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 22,819 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of SNN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,495. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $52.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.