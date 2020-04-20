Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 12,555 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,691,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 42,038 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WST stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $170.37. 316,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day moving average of $150.77.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

