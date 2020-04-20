Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 12,824 Shares of NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in NK Lukoil PAO were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUKOY. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO during the 4th quarter worth $18,006,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 414,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after buying an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUKOY shares. ValuEngine raised NK Lukoil PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. VTB Capital cut NK Lukoil PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

LUKOY traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $62.91. The stock had a trading volume of 66,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,200. NK Lukoil PAO has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.19.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.16%.

About NK Lukoil PAO

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

