Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 29,761 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 64.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,761 shares during the period. WNS makes up approximately 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in WNS were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.05. 397,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,855. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

