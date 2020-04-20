Dorsey Wright & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $4.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.46. The stock had a trading volume of 254,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,400. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $167.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average is $127.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. TheStreet lowered Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $283,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

