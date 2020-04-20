Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Boston Beer by 14.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SAM. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $402.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Boston Beer from $451.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.46.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total value of $9,181,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $27,463,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM traded up $9.82 on Monday, hitting $413.62. The stock had a trading volume of 119,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,108. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.44 and its 200 day moving average is $375.38. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $265.90 and a 52 week high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.