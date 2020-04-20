Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 54.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,876 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.78. 1,237,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,019. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.91.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.