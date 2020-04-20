Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $3.68 Million Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S accounts for about 1.4% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $327.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.39. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

