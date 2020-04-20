Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $1.95 Million in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 187,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 4th quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELP. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.76. 477,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,540. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

