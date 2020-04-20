Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $3.17 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 63.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.01. 1,002,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,533. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,208,070. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

