Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $3.29 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,808 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after acquiring an additional 580,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 767,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,644,000 after acquiring an additional 498,163 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $475,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,243 shares of company stock valued at $11,114,121. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,036. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $276.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

