Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $4.44 Million in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,811 shares of company stock valued at $100,452,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.68.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.73. 6,036,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $261.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.