Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $4.49 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 687.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 98,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 85,837 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 212,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000.

IEF traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,230,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.12 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

