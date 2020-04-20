Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowers Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

