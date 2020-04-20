Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $8.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,368. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

KSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.05.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

