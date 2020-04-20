Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,657 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000. Target makes up approximately 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.