Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $2.84 on Monday, reaching $182.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,656. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5028 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

