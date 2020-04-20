Dorsey Wright & Associates Raises Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 708.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,359.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:PHG traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PHG. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
