Dorsey Wright & Associates Raises Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 708.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,359.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHG traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHG. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

