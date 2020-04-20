Dorsey Wright & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. argenx makes up 1.9% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.09% of argenx worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARGX. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.52. The stock had a trading volume of 112,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average of $140.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.21. argenx SE – has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $169.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

