Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 32,192 Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its position in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,192 shares during the period. Cosan accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Cosan worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,003,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,634,000 after purchasing an additional 216,557 shares during the period. Nucleo Capital LTDA. bought a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter worth $169,838,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter worth $53,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cosan by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,195,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,523 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cosan by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,997,000 after acquiring an additional 321,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cosan alerts:

Shares of CZZ traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,514,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,561. Cosan Ltd has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $23.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CZZ shares. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.