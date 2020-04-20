Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 4,030 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Amedisys comprises approximately 1.4% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Amedisys worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $90,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Amedisys by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after acquiring an additional 124,468 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,086,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,630,000 after buying an additional 57,572 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after buying an additional 53,618 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amedisys news, Director Teresa L. Kline bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.63 per share, with a total value of $142,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,881.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and have sold 23,529 shares valued at $4,519,281. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

AMED stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.63. The company had a trading volume of 264,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,077. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $106.65 and a 52 week high of $218.44. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.17 and a 200 day moving average of $165.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

