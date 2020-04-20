Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 4,267 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Icon comprises 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Icon were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter valued at $7,880,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Icon stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.42. The stock had a trading volume of 263,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,332. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.92.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

