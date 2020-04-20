Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 6,007 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Allegion accounts for about 1.4% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Allegion were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Allegion by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 953.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

ALLE stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.95. The company had a trading volume of 569,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,224. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.30. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.