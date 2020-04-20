Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $2.35 Million Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,600,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,756 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,149. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.16 and its 200-day moving average is $127.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.