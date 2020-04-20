Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,828,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,341. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.