Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 4,812,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 18.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 6,865.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Duluth stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 205,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,389. Duluth has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.70 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Duluth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

