Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Takes $529,000 Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,166,000 after buying an additional 678,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,508,000 after buying an additional 73,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,045,000 after buying an additional 42,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $66,761,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,123,000 after purchasing an additional 143,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

Sonoco Products stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 672,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,610. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

