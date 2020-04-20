EBCoin (EBC) One Day Volume Tops $5,795.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. EBCoin has a total market cap of $489,673.14 and approximately $5,795.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EBCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.87 or 0.02739848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00225500 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

