Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.89

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8938 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.53.

Ecopetrol has a payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $10.93 on Monday. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.