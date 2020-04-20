Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,872 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 453,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 414,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 153,143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 278,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.45. 322,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,773. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

