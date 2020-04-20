Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,099 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 137.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CMC Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,199 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.