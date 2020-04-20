Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,899 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,864,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,963,000 after purchasing an additional 497,528 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 444,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 405,116 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 973,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,935,000 after purchasing an additional 392,673 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 76.4% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,303,000 after purchasing an additional 350,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 266,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.13. 1,423,776 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97.

