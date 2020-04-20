Edge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,287,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,206,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,618. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

