Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,823 Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 471,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl in the 4th quarter worth $3,110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 35,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NXJ traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,892. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

