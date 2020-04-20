Edge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 316,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,518. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17.

