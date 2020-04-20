Edge Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 1,219.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $4.72 on Monday, reaching $23.80. 26,932,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,253,041. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

