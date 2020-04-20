Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 768.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,440 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,604,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 144,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.29. 282,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.