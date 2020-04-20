Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $953,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 174,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 53,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.96. 11,570,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,321,749. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $98.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average of $87.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

