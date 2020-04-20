Edge Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 184,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.63. 497,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,735. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

