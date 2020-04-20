Edge Wealth Management LLC Invests $366,000 in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Boeing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,333,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $10.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.61. 34,854,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,075,602. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of -119.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.46. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

