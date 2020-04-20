Edge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,053,000 after acquiring an additional 572,113 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,758,000 after acquiring an additional 656,054 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,775,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,716,000 after acquiring an additional 622,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,638,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,599,000 after acquiring an additional 278,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,172,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,789,000 after acquiring an additional 347,235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,716,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,259,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

