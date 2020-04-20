Edge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367,231 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.87. 3,970,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

