Edge Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period.

NYSE DMO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,249. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%.

About Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

